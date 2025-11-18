Enter for a Chance to Win a Dream Waikīkī Stay AND a Cirque du Soleil ‘'Auana’ Experience!

Sponsored by OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber & Cirque du Soleil ‘'Auana’ | The holidays came early on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”! In an unforgettable surprise moment, the entire studio audience was treated to a three-night stay at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber — one of Honolulu’s most iconic beachfront destinations.

But that wasn’t all! The audience also received two tickets to “'Auana,” Cirque du Soleil’s breathtaking new Hawai‘i residency show, blending world-class artistry with the spirit, beauty, and storytelling of the islands.

Now YOU can enter for a chance to win three-night stay to the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber and two tickets to the Cirque du Soleil show “'Auana”!

To enter, just fill out the entry form below!

In the heart of Waikīkī and just steps from its iconic sands, OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber is Hawai‘i’s first craft hotel — a vibrant expression of aloha, thoughtfully curated by local artists, designers, and cultural tastemakers.

Guests can unwind with island-inspired coffee at Hawaiian Aroma Caffe or raise a glass at Maui Brewing Co., Hawai‘i’s largest craft brewery — both just steps from their room.

Taking place at the OUTRIGGER Theater located in the hotel, guests can enjoy the Cirque du Soleil “'Auana” show! This spectacle features eight chapters, each inspired by Hawaiian stories. These stories are blended with Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned artistry, acrobatics, and creativity. The intimate 784-seat theater was completely renovated to fit the needs of “'Auana”

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/auana.

Jennifer’s audience each received a three-night stay at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Resort and two tickets to see Cirque du Soleil’s “'Auana”! Book your next vacation to Hawai‘i here: https://www.outrigger.com/hawaii/oahu/outrigger-waikiki-beachcomber-hotel