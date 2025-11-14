Tamera Mowry-Housley, Raye & Brittany Snow Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Kwaku Alston/Aliyah Otchere/Samuel Paul

Monday, November 17

Tony Award–winning actress and “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry stops by to talk about her documentary “Satisfied.”

Nobel Peace Prize winner and activist Malala Yousafzai and Jennifer chat about her memoir “Finding My Way.”

Tuesday, November 18

“Celebrity Weakest Link” host Jane Lynch visits Jennifer to talk about the show.

Then, actress and comedian Ms. Pat discusses the fifth season of “The Ms. Pat Show.”

Plus, Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana stops by for a special performance!

Wednesday, November 19

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough and Jennifer chat about the current season of the hit competition show.

Then, Jennifer welcomes Mya LaVoie from Salt Lake City, Utah, who recently went viral for her compilation of heartfelt video messages from her dad.

Thursday, November 20

“The Hunting Wives” star Brittany Snow and Jennifer discuss the hit show and her new series “The Beast in Me.”

Friday, November 21

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley stops by to chat about “Baked with Love: Holiday.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Raye. Plus, Raye performs her latest single, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”