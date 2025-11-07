Gabriel Iglesias, Tiffany Haddish & Lori Harvey Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, television, movies, comedy and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads





Monday, November 10

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis from “Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover” join Jennifer to talk about the show’s new season.

Then, Jennifer chats with WNBA superfans 4-year-old Iman Taylor and his mom Bianca Jean-Baptiste from Atlanta, Georgia. Plus, Iman gets a special surprise you won’t want to miss!





Tuesday, November 11

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and Jennifer talk about his upcoming stand-up night with Jo Koy.

Jennifer also welcomes U.S. Air Force veteran Lindsay Gutierrez from Fort Meade, Maryland, who is one of just 280 double living organ donors in the nation. Lindsay shares her remarkable journey of service, sacrifice, and lifesaving generosity.





Wednesday, November 12

“Reasonable Doubt’s” Lori Harvey stops by to talk about the show.

Then, Jennifer welcomes identical twin brothers and professional ballet dancers Naazir and Shaakir Muhammad from Brooklyn, New York. After nearly a decade, the brothers will reunite onstage for the first time — you don’t want to miss it!

Plus, actress Alfre Woodard and Jennifer talk about her new show “The Last Frontier.”





Thursday, November 13

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish joins Jennifer to talk about her docuseries “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off.”

Fresh off her Grammy nomination, R&B star Summer Walker also stops by to talk about her upcoming album “Finally Over It.”

Friday, November 14

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt joins Jennifer to talk about her children’s book “Kat & Brandy.”

Jennifer also welcomes Abdul Raheem and his wife, Shamiyan Hawramani, from Washington, D.C. The two run a social media page called “Abdul’s Cats” on Instagram, where they feature their neonatal and bottle-fed foster kittens and share their journey until the kittens are adopted.