Morgan Freeman, A'Ja Wilson & Magic Johnson Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

Monday, November 3

The iconic Morgan Freeman stops by to talk about his new film “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Plus, “Dancing with the Stars” contestants Alix Earle and Dylan Efron chat with Jennifer about the dance competition show.

Grammy Award-winning superstar Burna Boy chat about his latest album “No Sign of Weakness.”

Tuesday, November 4

Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster discusses his show “Loot.”

Then, WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces player A'Ja Wilson stops by.

Wednesday, November 5

Global superstar Becky G talks with Jennifer about her documentary “Rebbeca.”

Jennifer also welcomes back 8-year-old mariachi singer Alessandra Gutierrez from Bakersfield, California.

Thursday, November 6

“NBA on Prime” analysts Candace Parker, Taylor Rooks, and Blake Griffin visit the show.

Plus, 8-year-old basketball expert Nathanial “Than” Collins from Houston, Texas, stops by and demonstrates his skills. Nathanial is a Junior Olympian, the top-ranked third grade basketball player in Texas, and number 9 in the country.

Friday, November 7

Businessman and legendary basketball player Magic Johnson returns for another visit to the Happy Place.

Then, “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin and Jennifer talk about the highly anticipated final season of the hit show.