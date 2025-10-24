Janelle Monáe & Queen Latifah Are Here! Plus A Surprise Guest For Our Halloween Special!

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , television, movies, sports and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads

Monday, October 27

Actress Kat Dennings returns to talk about her show “Shifting Gears.”

Next, actor and Estée Lauder’s new brand ambassador Nia Long stops by.

Plus, JHud’s friend musician Charles Jones makes an appearance.

Tuesday, October 28

The multi-talented and newly named spokeswoman of Weight Watchers for Menopause Queen Latifah joins Jennifer in the studio.

K-pop superstar girl group Le Sserafim also stops by to chat with Jennifer and perform their new song “Spaghetti.”

Wednesday, October 29

Award-winning recording artist and actress Janelle Monáe visits the show.

Star of “IT: Welcome to Derry” Taylour Paige and Jennifer chat about the highly anticipated series.

Thursday, October 30

Latin superstar Karol G and Jennifer discuss her new album “Tropicoqueta.”

Legendary tennis champion Venus Williams stops by to chat about her podcast series “Stockton Street,” co-hosted with her sister Serena Williams.

Friday, October 31

It’s Halloween at “The Jennifer Hudson Show”! Tune in for this spooky episode with special guests and surprises!