Selena Gomez, AJ McLean & Halle Bailey Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible lineup of shows from October 20 to October 24.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , television, movies, sports and more.

Monday, October 20

Tyler Shields

Backstreet Boys member and singer AJ McLean stops by to talk about his upcoming solo album, the Backstreet Boys holiday album, and the band’s residency at Sphere.

Plus, tune in for an episode filled with surprises!

Tuesday, October 21

Superstar Selena Gomez drops by for her first visit to the Happy Place to chat with Jennifer.

Then, Jennifer and Selena are joined by “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” co-stars David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown.

Wednesday, October 22

Legendary actress Alfre Woodard and Jennifer talk about her new Apple TV show “The Last Frontier.”

Jennifer then welcomes 6-year-old piano prodigy Alec Van Khajadourian, aka “Alec Van,” from Encino, California! Alec recently made headlines for being one of the youngest musicians to play at Carnegie Hall.

Plus, hear the inspiring story of how Shay Taylor from New Haven, Connecticut, went from janitor to doctor!

Thursday, October 23

Jennifer welcomes back singer and actress Halle Bailey.

NBA All-Star Dwight Howard also visits Jennifer and they talk about his podcast “Above The Rim with DH 12.”

Then, Kristen Wells-Collins from Beaumont, Texas, stops by. Kristen is a cosmetic chemist and the founder of Black to the Lab, a program that introduces young Black girls to STEM through hands-on cosmetic chemistry kits and educational programs in schools.

Friday, October 24

Actress Allison Williams stops by to talk about her new film “Regretting You.”

Then, singer and drag queen Ada Vox chats with Jennifer about her upcoming residency “The Music in Me” in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Plus, tune in for a special performance with the talented Charles Jones.