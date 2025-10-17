Allison Williams, Ada Vox
Episodes October 24, 2025
Michael Stewart/Julian Ledezma
Actress Allison Williams stops by to talk about her new film “Regretting You.”
Then, singer and drag queen Ada Vox chats with Jennifer about her upcoming residency “The Music in Me” in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Plus, tune in for a special performance with the talented Charles Jones.
Next, Jennifer welcomes CultureCon founder Imani Ellis from New York City. CultureCon launched in 2017 and has rapidly grown into a premier gathering for Black and Brown creatives, offering a vibrant space for networking, professional development, and collaboration.