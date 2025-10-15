23-Year-Old Raises Siblings Alone After Tragic Loss of Parents a Week Apart

Sponsored by Disney Cruise Line | Devin Davis, 23, and his four younger brothers — Jasin, 20; Jakeb, 12; Tobias, 8; and Preston, 5 — have faced heartbreak few could imagine. Earlier this year, within just one week, they lost both of their parents in two separate tragedies.

On Valentine’s Day, their father passed away from a sudden heart attack while away on a work trip. Only seven days later, their mother was killed in a tragic accident while saving the family dog from being struck by a car.

Her final act of love extended beyond her family when she became an organ donor, saving five lives directly and helping more than 70 people through tissue and skin donation. Among them was a patient who received her heart. Devin has shared that he hopes to meet that person just to hear his mother’s heartbeat again.

In the wake of their losses, Devin immediately stepped up to raise his four younger brothers, leaving his job so he could be with them. Now working in a new role, he balances the responsibilities of parenthood with skill beyond his years. With support from family and their grandmother “Me-ma,” the boys continue the traditions their parents started: Sunday dinners, fishing trips, and cheering each other on in sports.

Though the pain of losing both parents will never fully fade, the Davis brothers are a picture of resilience, bound tightly by love and memories. Devin’s story has touched hearts nationwide, not just because of the tragedy but because of the extraordinary way he has risen to meet it.

In recognition of their courage, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” surprised the Davis brothers with a Disney cruise — a well-deserved moment of joy for a family that has endured so much.

