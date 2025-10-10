Jennifer welcomes Amenemhet Ashenafi and his son, Nassor, from Charlotte, North Carolina, to discuss the video that went viral after their emotional college drop-off moment. As Amenemhet left Nassor at Western Carolina University, where he plays Division I football, he gifted him a king chess piece — a symbol of strength, protection, and legacy. The touching video, recorded by Nassor’s mom, inspired millions and sparked a national conversation about positive Black fatherhood and emotional connection between fathers and sons.

Then, breast cancer survivors Anna Wassman from Huntington Beach, California, and Karen Skirvin from Lake Forest, California, share their story of survival and friendship. Anna, a former professional ballerina, had to give up her career after her diagnosis. In response, she created a ballet company to help other cancer patients and survivors heal through movement and community. Karen, also a survivor, was deeply impacted by the classes and the friendship she formed with Anna.