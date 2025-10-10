Cast of ‘The Neighborhood,’ Muni Long & Bill Bellamy Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Jeff Katz/James Bee/Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible lineup of shows from October 13 to October 17.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , television, comedy, sports and more.

Monday, October 13

Jennifer welcomes the cast of “The Neighborhood” — Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, and Marcel Spears — to discuss the final season.

Next, singer-songwriter Alex Warren talks about his hit song “Ordinary,” which has surpassed 2 billion streams, and shares details about his new album “You’ll Be Alright, Kid.”

Tuesday, October 14

Actor Wilmer Valderrama stops by to chat about the new season of “NCIS.”

R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist will perform a medley of “Is It a Crime” and “Burning Blue” from her new album “Hearts Sold Separately.”

Then, Jennifer meets Misty Combs, a nurse from Whitesburg, Kentucky, who went viral after helping a mother raccoon rescue her babies from a dumpster. She even performed CPR on one unresponsive baby raccoon that had ingested moonshine-infused peaches discarded by a nearby distillery. Thanks to Misty’s quick thinking, that little raccoon survived and was eventually released back into the wild.

Wednesday, October 15

Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy returns to the Happy Place for a hilarious chat with Jennifer.

Next, one of Jennifer’s favorite kid guests is back! Seven-year-old Tatum Galberth and her dad, Jay, from Washington, D.C., make their fifth appearance on the show. Tatum chats about releasing her viral song “City Bop” and an album of affirmations and meditations for kids. True to form, she’ll also perform her newest song!

Then, Jennifer welcomes Devin Davis and his brothers — Jasin, Jakeb, Tobias, and Preston — from Lenoir City, Tennessee, to share their inspiring story. Earlier this year, Devin lost both of his parents just one week apart. Despite the unimaginable loss, this resilient young man stepped up to raise his four younger brothers. He proudly calls himself their “Big Brother Dove” and is determined to give them the best life possible.

Thursday, October 16

Grammy-winning R&B singer Muni Long returns to talk about her new single “Delulu.”

Jennifer welcomes Amenemhet Ashenafi and his son, Nassor, from Charlotte, North Carolina, to discuss the video that went viral after their emotional college drop-off moment. As Amenemhet left Nassor at Western Carolina University, where he plays Division I football, he gifted him a king chess piece — a symbol of strength, protection, and legacy. The touching video, recorded by Nassor’s mom, inspired millions and sparked a national conversation about positive Black fatherhood and emotional connection between fathers and sons.

Then, breast cancer survivors Anna Wassman from Huntington Beach, California, and Karen Skirvin from Lake Forest, California, share their story of survival and friendship. Anna, a former professional ballerina, had to give up her career after her diagnosis. In response, she created a ballet company to help other cancer patients and survivors heal through movement and community. Karen, also a survivor, was deeply impacted by the classes and the friendship she formed with Anna.

Friday, October 17

Jennifer welcomes former NBA player, host, and actor John Salley.