Bill Bellamy

Next, one of Jennifer’s favorite kid guests is back! Seven-year-old Tatum Galberth and her dad, Jay, from Washington, D.C., make their fifth appearance on the show. Tatum chats about releasing her viral song “City Bop” and an album of affirmations and meditations for kids. True to form, she’ll also perform her newest song!

Then, Jennifer welcomes Devin Davis and his brothers — Jasin, Jakeb, Tobias, and Preston — from Lenoir City, Tennessee, to share their inspiring story. Earlier this year, Devin lost both of his parents just one week apart. Despite the unimaginable loss, this resilient young man stepped up to raise his four younger brothers. He proudly calls himself their “Big Brother Dove” and is determined to give them the best life possible.