Offset, Samara Joy

Jesse Rodriguez/AB+DM

Hip-hop superstar Offset joins Jennifer to talk about his new album “KIARI.”

Jennifer also chats with Charles Cox from Cincinnati, Ohio, a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, about his unexpected path to a career in health care. After leaving a job at McDonald’s and experiencing homelessness, he started as a dishwasher at the hospital, where he discovered a passion for patient care. Encouraged by staff, he earned his LPN in 2022, became an RN in May 2024, and is set to complete his BSN in March 2026. Inspired by his mother, who was unable to finish nursing school, Charles sees nursing as a chance to truly make a difference.

Next, Gabby Loftin, a 12-year-old fashion designer from Los Angeles, shares how she made history at just 5 years old as the youngest designer ever featured at Fashion Week, debuting at DC Fashion Week. By age 6, her designs had graced runways in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York. Beyond her remarkable talent, Gabby uses fashion to make a difference, creating prom outfits for teens in need and hospital gowns for children. She is driven by her mission to inspire others through kindness, creativity, and purpose.