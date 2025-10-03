Jason George

Jennifer then welcomes 6-year-old Winter Duboc and her 4-year-old sister Sky Duboc from Miami, Florida. The siblings went viral for their weightlifting and fitness videos, which have earned millions of views. Their parents, Michelle and Franco Duboc, began posting videos while Michelle was pregnant with Sky to inspire families to stay active. Now, Winter and Sky love working out with their parents and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Don’t miss when the sisters show off their weightlifting skills!

Next, Debra Kelly from Chicago, Illinois, chats with Jennifer about her inspiration and work as founder and director of Voices of Youth Ensemble (VOYE). The nonprofit after-school music program, started in 2016, provides mentorship and a safe space for underprivileged young people in Chicago, serving 14 members ages 6 to 23. Debra shares a close, family-like bond with the ensemble, who often call her their “godparent” or “grandma,” and she goes above and beyond to support them because they mean “everything” to her.