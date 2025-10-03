Offset, Ken Jeong & Courtney B. Vance Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

Jesse Rodriguez/Tommy Garcia/Matthew Jordan Smith

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible lineup of shows from October 6 to October 10.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , television, movies and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads

Monday, October 6

Matthew Jordan Smith

Emmy and Tony Award winner Courtney B. Vance returns to the Happy Place to chat about narrating the audio book “W.E.B. Du Bois: Biography of a Race, 1868-1919.”



Next, 15-year-old twins Chaze and Chazz Clemons from Long Beach, California, join the show. The brothers founded Glizzy Street, a hot dog stand that went viral after they shared their launch journey on social media. They spent a year working at their family’s gas station to save for the cart and perfected their cooking with help from their older brother, Jay. Since their video blew up, fans have traveled from across the country to try their $5 bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and their goal is to secure a deal with major sports stadiums.

Tuesday, October 7

Tommy Garcia/FOX Sports/Joseph Viles

Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews stop by to talk about their new game show “99 to Beat.”

Jennifer welcomes The Brown Four — siblings Daelin, Daniya, Deanna, and Davion — a kid singing group from Memphis, Tennessee, who’ve gone viral with their gospel performances. With millions of views online, you won’t want to miss their showstopping performance!





Wednesday, October 8

Jesse Rodriguez/AB+DM

Hip-hop superstar Offset joins Jennifer to talk about his new album “KIARI.”

Jennifer also chats with Charles Cox from Cincinnati, Ohio, a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, about his unexpected path to a career in health care. After leaving a job at McDonald’s and experiencing homelessness, he started as a dishwasher at the hospital, where he discovered a passion for patient care. Encouraged by staff, he earned his LPN in 2022, became an RN in May 2024, and is set to complete his BSN in March 2026. Inspired by his mother, who was unable to finish nursing school, Charles sees nursing as a chance to truly make a difference.

Next, Gabby Loftin, a 12-year-old fashion designer from Los Angeles, shares how she made history at just 5 years old as the youngest designer ever featured at Fashion Week, debuting at DC Fashion Week. By age 6, her designs had graced runways in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York. Beyond her remarkable talent, Gabby uses fashion to make a difference, creating prom outfits for teens in need and hospital gowns for children. She is driven by her mission to inspire others through kindness, creativity, and purpose.

Jazz sensation Samara Joy chats about her new album “Portrait” and performs “You Stepped Out of a Dream.”

Thursday, October 9

Mike Boyce

Actress and activist Holly Robinson Peete discusses the HollyRod Foundation and her new series “Kings Court.”

Jennifer welcomes “American Idol” Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, who chats about being part of the upcoming Brandy and Monica tour and performs “Nothing Compares.”

Mental health advocate and influencer Victoria Garrick Browne drops by to talk about her podcast “Real Pod.”

Friday, October 10

Rowan Daly

Actor Jason George stops by to chat about “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Jennifer then welcomes 6-year-old Winter Duboc and her 4-year-old sister Sky Duboc from Miami, Florida. The siblings went viral for their weightlifting and fitness videos, which have earned millions of views. Their parents, Michelle and Franco Duboc, began posting videos while Michelle was pregnant with Sky to inspire families to stay active. Now, Winter and Sky love working out with their parents and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Don’t miss when the sisters show off their weightlifting skills!

Next, Debra Kelly from Chicago, Illinois, chats with Jennifer about her inspiration and work as founder and director of Voices of Youth Ensemble (VOYE). The nonprofit after-school music program, started in 2016, provides mentorship and a safe space for underprivileged young people in Chicago, serving 14 members ages 6 to 23. Debra shares a close, family-like bond with the ensemble, who often call her their “godparent” or “grandma,” and she goes above and beyond to support them because they mean “everything” to her.