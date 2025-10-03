Emmy and Tony Award winner Courtney B. Vance returns to the Happy Place to chat about narrating the audio book “W.E.B. Du Bois: Biography of a Race, 1868-1919.”



Next, 15-year-old twins Chaze and Chazz Clemons from Long Beach, California, join the show. The brothers founded Glizzy Street, a hot dog stand that went viral after they shared their launch journey on social media. They spent a year working at their family’s gas station to save for the cart and perfected their cooking with help from their older brother, Jay. Since their video blew up, fans have traveled from across the country to try their $5 bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and their goal is to secure a deal with major sports stadiums.