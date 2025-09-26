Skip to main content

Howie Mandel, Paige Bueckers

Episodes September 29, 2025

Comedian and television personality Howie Mandel stops by to talk about his podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” 

Then, Jennifer welcomes WNBA star and 2025 Rookie of the Year recipient Paige Bueckers

Plus, 10-year-old Everest Nevraumont from Georgetown, Texas, stops by. Everest is an adorable fifth grader with a passion for history and competition. Over this past summer, she became a world champion at the International History Olympiad!