Howie Mandel, Paige Bueckers
Episodes September 29, 2025
Max Unkrich
Comedian and television personality Howie Mandel stops by to talk about his podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.”
Then, Jennifer welcomes WNBA star and 2025 Rookie of the Year recipient Paige Bueckers.
Plus, 10-year-old Everest Nevraumont from Georgetown, Texas, stops by. Everest is an adorable fifth grader with a passion for history and competition. Over this past summer, she became a world champion at the International History Olympiad!