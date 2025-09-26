Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson & Alfonso Ribeiro Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

Rebecca Spencer/Adam Franzino/Disney/ABC

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible lineup of shows from September 29 to October 3.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , television, sports and more.

Monday, September 29

Comedian and television personality Howie Mandel stops by to talk about his podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes WNBA star and 2025 Rookie of the Year recipient Paige Bueckers.

Plus, 10-year-old Everest Nevraumont from Georgetown, Texas, stops by. Everest is an adorable fifth grader with a passion for history and competition. Over this past summer, she became a world champion at the International History Olympiad!

Tuesday, September 30

Award-winning artist and legendary vocalist Mariah Carey makes a return visit to chat about her brand-new album “Here for It All.”

Then, popular social media comedian Jake Shane stops by to talk about his podcast “Therapuss with Jake Shane.”

Plus, musical artist Charles Jones makes an appearance!

Wednesday, October 1

Actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro and Jennifer talk about his shows “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jennifer also welcomes back Carlos Cruz from New York, New York! When Carlos was on the show, he was a UPS driver who went viral after a video was posted of him. Since then, he has become a beloved celebrity in the Hispanic community, appearing in the hit Hispanic reality series “La Casa de Los Famosos,” presenting at award shows, and being featured in People en Español’s “50 Más Bellos.”

Thursday, October 2

Jennifer welcomes singer, actress, and entrepreneur Jessica Simpson to the show to talk about her new album “Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.”

Then, 11-year-old singer Taylor-Brinae Lane from Atlanta, Georgia, stops by! Taylor is a sixth grader who loves to sing and her content has gained a lot of attention online. A video of her riffing while washing the dishes recently went viral and celebrities like Tina Knowles have reposted her.





Friday, October 3

Award-winning gospel musician Kirk Franklin makes an appearance to talk about his new single “He’s Able.” Then, tune in for a special music moment with Jennifer and Kirk!

Plus, actor and singer JayDon performs “Lullaby” off his highly anticipated debut EP!