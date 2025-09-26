From Teacher to Forever Mom: Jennifer Hudson Show Surprises Kindergarten Teacher with $10,000 Gift!

Sponsored by Eyemart Express | As families across the country gear up for back-to-school season, Eyemart Express is shining a light on those who make the classroom and the community a better place. Adrienne, a kindergarten teacher at David C. Barrow Elementary, has dedicated her life to supporting her students both inside and outside of the classroom. From purchasing food, school supplies, and clothing out of her own pocket to building deep relationships with families in need, Adrienne’s commitment goes far beyond teaching.

Her journey took an extraordinary turn when one of her students, SJ, faced the loss of his grandmother and the risk of homelessness. Adrienne and her husband, Jordan, stepped in to provide stability, care, and love — ultimately beginning the process of adopting SJ and making him a permanent part of their family.

To honor Adrienne's selflessness and the powerful example she sets for her students, The Jennifer Hudson Show and Eyemart Express surprised her and her family with a collection of brand-new glasses along with a $10,000 gift to help her continue making a lasting impact in her community!