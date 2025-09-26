Alfonso Ribeiro
Episodes October 01, 2025
DIsney/ABC
Actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro and Jennifer talk about his shows “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Dancing with the Stars.”
Jennifer also welcomes back Carlos Cruz from New York, New York! When Carlos was on the show, he was a UPS driver who went viral after a video was posted of him. Since then, he has become a beloved celebrity in the Hispanic community, appearing in the hit Hispanic reality series “La Casa de Los Famosos,” presenting at award shows, and being featured in People en Español’s “50 Más Bellos.”