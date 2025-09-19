Tony Goldwyn

Then, Adrienne White, her husband Jordan, and their son SJ from Athens, Georgia, join Jennifer to share their remarkable journey. Adrienne, a kindergarten teacher at a Title I school, often goes above and beyond for her students, providing food, supplies, and support to families in need. In March 2022, she met SJ, a student facing hardship after losing his grandmother while his father experienced homelessness. Adrienne and Jordan stepped in to care for him, offering love and stability. Over time, SJ became part of their family, and six months ago, he asked them to be his “forever parents.” Today, their adoption is officially finalized!