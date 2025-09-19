Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall & Chase Infiniti
Jennifer welcomes the ladies of the new film “One Battle After Another” — Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti.
Plus, 12-year-old James Tucker, aka “Lil James,” from Lake Charles, Louisiana, drops by. At age 6, he began posting weekly motivational videos for his followers, saying that a word would be laid on his heart that he felt others might need to hear. Since then, he has gained over a million followers. Kids, adults, and even celebrities love his inspirational messages, often saying they’re exactly what they needed to hear that day.