Simon Cowell, Olivia Culpo
Episodes September 22, 2025
Gavin Bond/NBC/Solmaz Saberi
Iconic TV personality Simon Cowell catches up with his longtime friend Jennifer Hudson to talk about “America’s Got Talent.”
New host of “Next Gen Chef” Olivia Culpo stops by to talk with Jennifer about the series.
Then, Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old Milo Garza from Carrizo Springs, Texas.Recently, a video of 5-year-old Milo reacting to his fourth-place finish in a livestock competition with his goat, Teddy Bear, went viral.