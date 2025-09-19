Simon Cowell, aespa & the Stars of ‘One Battle After Another’ Headline an Exciting Week!

Season 4 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” keeps the star power going!

From September 22 to September 26, Jennifer Hudson welcomes big names from the world of television, movies, music , and more.

Monday, September 22

Iconic TV personality Simon Cowell catches up with his longtime friend Jennifer Hudson to talk about “America’s Got Talent.”

New host of “Next Gen Chef” Olivia Culpo stops by to talk with Jennifer about the series.

Then, Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old Milo Garza from Carrizo Springs, Texas.Recently, a video of 5-year-old Milo reacting to his fourth-place finish in a livestock competition with his goat, Teddy Bear, went viral.

Tuesday, September 23

Jennifer welcomes the ladies of the new film “One Battle After Another” — Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti.

Plus, 12-year-old James Tucker, aka “Lil James,” from Lake Charles, Louisiana, drops by. At age 6, he began posting weekly motivational videos for his followers, saying that a word would be laid on his heart that he felt others might need to hear. Since then, he has gained over a million followers. Kids, adults, and even celebrities love his inspirational messages, often saying they’re exactly what they needed to hear that day.

Wednesday, September 24

Legendary actress and singer Jennifer Holliday makes her “Jennifer Hudson Show” debut—plus an unforgettable duet with the two Jennifers you don’t want to miss!

Then, K-pop girl group aespa performs their new rock-inspired song “Rich Man.”

Thursday, September 25

Singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan stops by for her first visit to the Happy Place to chat about her new album “Raíces” and movie “Gabby’s Dollhouse.”

Friday, September 26

Jennifer welcomes actor Tony Goldwyn to talk about his new film “One Battle After Another” and the series “Law & Order.”

Then, Adrienne White, her husband Jordan, and their son SJ from Athens, Georgia, join Jennifer to share their remarkable journey. Adrienne, a kindergarten teacher at a Title I school, often goes above and beyond for her students, providing food, supplies, and support to families in need. In March 2022, she met SJ, a student facing hardship after losing his grandmother while his father experienced homelessness. Adrienne and Jordan stepped in to care for him, offering love and stability. Over time, SJ became part of their family, and six months ago, he asked them to be his “forever parents.” Today, their adoption is officially finalized!