‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Surprises Viral Morehouse Grad & His Mom with Dream Getaway

Sponsored by Salterra | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” stunned Lakeya Harris and Milaj Robinson with the gift of a luxury getaway to Salterra Resort & Spa, offering the devoted mother a chance to finally relax, recharge, and be celebrated. When Jennifer Hudson learned that Lakeya, the proud mom of viral Morehouse graduate Milaj, hadn’t been on vacation in more than 25 years, she knew she had to do something special.

The surprise was the perfect tribute to a story that has already inspired millions. Earlier this year, Milaj went viral when he crossed the graduation stage at Morehouse College and stopped to honor his mom. In a heartfelt gesture, he removed his cap, gown, and stole, and draped them over Lakeya — thanking her for the sacrifices that paved his way.

Those sacrifices run deep. Years ago, Lakeya turned down four college scholarships to raise her son. Seeing him fulfill the dreams she once gave up left her humbled, proud, and emotional.

Milaj’s success was hard-won. Raised in a neighborhood where only 36% of students go to college and less than 10% finish, he beat the odds as a first-generation college graduate. At just 17 years old, he launched Youth Creating New Beginnings, a nonprofit designed to empower young people to become leaders. His work has been honored by the city of Philadelphia and national organizations, but to Milaj, the greatest recognition is the kids in his community who see him as proof that anything is possible.