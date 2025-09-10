Josh Duhamel, Derek Hough
Episodes September 17, 2025
Copyrighted/Brian Bowen Smith
Actor Josh Duhamel talks about his upcoming film “London Calling.”
Then, “Dancing with the Stars” judge and new host of “Extra” Derek Hough stops by!
Jennifer also welcomes Ralmon McAfee and his 11-year-old daughter, Ma’Kynzeigh, from Houston, Texas. Ralmon made headlines after he posted a vulnerable video of himself watching Ma’Kynzeigh get several academic awards at her school graduation ceremony, breaking the stigma that men’s emotions are a sign of weakness.