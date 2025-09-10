Cardi B, Reneé Rapp & Marlon Wayans Join the Guest Lineup for Premiere Week!

Brian Ziff/Copyrighted/Jonny Marlow

Season 4 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” kicks off with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in September 15 to September 19 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music , and more.

Monday, September 15

Jennifer launches Season 4 with an exclusive interview with Grammy-winning rap superstar Cardi B, who stops by to discuss her highly anticipated new album, “Am I the Drama?”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Kevin Berthia and retired California Highway Patrol Sergeant Kevin Briggs. Sergeant Briggs met Berthia after he talked him down from a ledge, and an image from that day went viral. The two reconnected eight years later when Sergeant Briggs was honored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for his years of exceptional service. They have since formed a deep friendship and now travel the country as advocates to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Plus, musical artist Charles Jones visits Jennifer.





Tuesday, September 16

Singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp joins Jennifer to talk about her recent album “Bite Me.” Then, Reneé performs her song “I Think I Like You Better When You’re Gone.”

Jennifer welcomes Milaj Robinson and his mother Lakeya Harris from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two recently went viral for a video of Milaj honoring his mom at his graduation for all the sacrifices she made to help him get to where he is today.





Wednesday, September 17

Actor Josh Duhamel talks about his upcoming film “London Calling.”

Then, “Dancing with the Stars” judge and new host of “Extra” Derek Hough stops by!

Jennifer also welcomes Ralmon McAfee and his 11-year-old daughter, Ma’Kynzeigh, from Houston, Texas. Ralmon made headlines after he posted a vulnerable video of himself watching Ma’Kynzeigh get several academic awards at her school graduation ceremony, breaking the stigma that men’s emotions are a sign of weakness.





Thursday, September 18

Multiplatinum recording artist mgk joins Jennifer to chat about his recently released album “Lost Americana.”





Friday, September 19

Actors Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers join Jennifer to chat about the highly anticipated American sports horror movie “Him.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes breakout hip-hop and country artist BigXthaPlug to talk about his new album, “I Hope You’re Happy.”