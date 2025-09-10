Season Premiere with Cardi B
Episodes September 15, 2025
Brian Ziff
Jennifer launches Season 4 with an exclusive interview with Grammy-winning rap superstar Cardi B, who stops by to discuss her highly anticipated new album, “Am I the Drama?”
Then, Jennifer welcomes Kevin Berthia and retired California Highway Patrol Sergeant Kevin Briggs. Sergeant Briggs met Berthia after he talked him down from a ledge, and an image from that day went viral. The two reconnected eight years later when Sergeant Briggs was honored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for his years of exceptional service. They have since formed a deep friendship and now travel the country as advocates to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
Plus, musical artist Charles Jones visits Jennifer.