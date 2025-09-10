Season Premiere with Cardi B

Then, Jennifer welcomes Kevin Berthia and retired California Highway Patrol Sergeant Kevin Briggs. Sergeant Briggs met Berthia after he talked him down from a ledge, and an image from that day went viral. The two reconnected eight years later when Sergeant Briggs was honored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for his years of exceptional service. They have since formed a deep friendship and now travel the country as advocates to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.