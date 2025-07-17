2025 Primetime Emmy Nominees: Their Best Moments on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

The 2025 Emmy nominations are officially in — and once again, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” guests are making major waves! From comedy icons to dramatic powerhouses, so many familiar faces who’ve graced the show are now up for TV’s biggest honor.

Here’s a look at this year’s Emmy nominees, reflecting on their roles, their journeys, and their unforgettable moments with Jennifer Hudson.





Adam Brody — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, “Nobody Wants This”

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell chat about the kiss scene that unexpectedly went viral, sharing behind-the-scenes laughs and how their real-life spouses reacted to the steamy moment.





Seth Rogen — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Studio”

Seth Rogen stopped by with his wife Lauren to recount their first date, which inspired key scenes in “The Studio,” and discussed the balance between humor and heart in Hollywood satire.





Sterling K. Brown — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “Paradise”

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe chatted about that infamous J.Lo moment — where a youthful tear-jerker music video almost rattled their early romance — and how they grew stronger together.





Noah Wyle — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “The Pitt”

Noah Wyle hilariously reacts to fan tweets, discusses reviving his beloved Dr. Robby for “The Pitt” and shares what it means to reconnect with George Clooney while bringing fresh emotional depth.





Brian Tyree Henry — Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series, “Dope Thief”

Brian Tyree Henry joked that Jennifer is his “lucky charm” — after their last reunion led to his first Oscar nod, and now this Emmy nomination — while reflecting on how each moment brings career milestones.





Anthony Mackie — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, “Falcon & The Winter Soldier: Reckoning”

Anthony Mackie and Jennifer dove deep into the emotional weight of passing on Captain America’s shield, exploring how carrying legacy and responsibility shapes Sam Wilson’s journey.





Uzo Aduba — Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Residence”

Uzo Aduba opened up about leading an ensemble cast in this political dramedy — sharing anecdotes from set and the camaraderie that makes “The Residence” feel like a family affair.





Kristen Bell — Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “Nobody Wants This”

Kristen Bell revealed to Jennifer how music informs her character Joanne’s courage and sharing a sweet glimpse of real-life artistry behind the scenes.





Quinta Brunson — Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

Quinta Brunson reflected on the power of her Emmy win, spoke on representing Black educators, and shared heartfelt stories of how the show continues to inspire teachers everywhere.





Kathy Bates — Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “Matlock”

Kathy Bates celebrated “Matlock’s” renewal, opened up about her 100‑pound weight‑loss journey, and shared how reclaiming health has fueled her creative energy.





Colman Domingo — Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Four Seasons”

Colman Domingo spilled on his upcoming “Euphoria” return, teased his transformation into Joe Jackson, and discussed navigating diverse roles across TV and film.





Bowen Yang — Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang reflects on his historic role as “SNL’s” first Chinese American cast member — sharing how comedy became his voice and celebrating representation on late-night TV.





Hannah Einbinder — Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Hacks”

Hannah Einbinder stopped by in Season 2, joined by her co-star and Outstanding Comedy Series Nominee Paul W. Downs, to chat about “Hacks,” stand‑up comedy roots, and their hilarious on‑set family dynamics.





Kathryn Hahn — Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Studio”

Kathryn Hahn discussed stepping into her “class clown” persona for “Agatha All Along” and shared a surprise gift from Jennifer that nearly convinced her to take a career sabbatical — in the best way!





Janelle James — Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

Janelle James opens up about her “Abbott Elementary” character, Ava’s chaotic love life, teased her big-screen debut alongside SZA and Keke Palmer, and brought her signature sass and energy to the conversation.





Sheryl Lee Ralph — Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph chatted about earning her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, shared her ideal “Abbott” guest-star pick, and celebrated the show’s impact on education and representation.





Jessica Williams — Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Shrinking”

Jessica Williams gushes over working with Harrison Ford, recounting a moment she asked him to sing — and how “Shrinking” brought unexpected humor and healing to TV’s emotional landscape.





Kevin Hart — Outstanding Short Form Actor, “Die Hart” and “Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

Kevin Hart went unfiltered — recounting wild behind‑the‑scenes stories from “Die Hart,” including napping onstage and nearly upstaging Usher during their action-packed shoot.





Adam Sandler — Outstanding Variety Special, Love Is Eternal

Adam Sandler opened up about returning to stand‑up, revisiting his “Sandy Wexler” days and shared the story behind his duck‑costume stunt that still makes him laugh today.





Jimmy Kimmel — Outstanding Talk Series, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy Kimmel discussed manifesting a yacht vacation with Magic Johnson, addressed retirement rumors head-on, and shared why late-night continues to fuel his passion.





The 2025 Emmys air September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. See the full list of nominees at emmys.com.