‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for 3 Daytime Emmys, Including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is celebrating three 2025 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host!

Musical highlights included unforgettable performances by ENHYPEN, the Temptations, and Common & Pete Rock — joined by JHud herself!

Another standout this season: Jen’s bold fashion moments, signature show glam, and the Emmy-nominated work of our incredible hair and makeup team.

See all three nominated categories below — and make sure to subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on YouTube so you don’t miss the biggest moments from Season 4!





“The Jennifer Hudson Show” 2025 Daytime Emmy Nominations

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Mark”

“The View”

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Jennifer Hudson (“The Jennifer Hudson Show”)

Drew Barrymore (“The Drew Barrymore Show”)

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb (“TODAY with Hoda and Jenna”)

Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly and Mark”)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“General Hospital”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Secrets of the Neanderthals”

“Sherri”





See the full list of Daytime Emmy nominations at theemmys.tv/daytime.

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place October 17th.