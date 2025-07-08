Texas Flood Relief: Where to Donate and Make a Difference

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is heartbroken over the catastrophic flash floods affecting communities across Texas.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, torrential rainfall triggered life-threatening flash floods across parts of east and central Texas, washing out roads, damaging homes, and displacing thousands of families. As of this posting, more than 100 people have lost their lives, and more than 160 individuals remain missing, with search-and-recovery efforts still underway in the hardest-hit areas.

Here’s how you can make a difference and help the people of Texas as they begin the long road to recovery.

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has activated an emergency relief fund to support families impacted by the floods. Donations go toward providing food, shelter, and rebuilding efforts in the hardest-hit areas. You can donate online at cftexashillcounty.fcsuite.com .

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR)

TEXSAR teams are conducting water rescues, damage assessments, and emergency response operations statewide. Donations support their equipment costs and rapid deployment efforts. Visit texsar.org to donate.

Texans on Mission

This faith-based disaster relief group (formerly Texas Baptist Men) is helping to clean up flooded homes and deliver supplies to displaced families. Learn more and donate at texansonmission.org .

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés, provides lifesaving meals to those in need all over the world. WCK is currently mobilizing across affected communities to provide food and water, including first responders working nonstop to find survivors.

“World Central Kitchen was founded with a very simple idea,” Andrés told Jennifer while appearing on a November 2024 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” dedicated to the heroes of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

“Cooks like me… supported by an army of empathy and goodness and volunteers everywhere, we could join forces to bring food and water to the middle of the chaos.” Donate at wck.org/donate .

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon’s veteran-led volunteer teams are on the ground in Texas assisting with debris removal, home muck-outs, and emergency response. You can support their mission online at teamrubiconusa.com .

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

The Global Empowerment Mission is providing emergency aid kits, rebuilding support infrastructure, and providing direct assistance to flood-impacted families through its disaster response network. Visit globalempowermentmission.org to donate.