This Doctor Is Saving Lives with Allergy Education

Sponsored by(epinephrine nasal spray) | For Allergy Awareness Month, Jennifer Hudson welcomes allergist Dr. Autumn Burnette to answer your burning questions about allergies! She shares how— the first and only FDA-approved needle-free epinephrine nasal spray — treats serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Learn more about howis changing the way allergic emergencies are treated! #neffyPartneris a nasal spray used for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, in adults and children aged 4 years and older who weigh 33 lbs or greater. For those who experience serious allergic reactions and carry epinephrine, talk to a doctor to see ifcould be an option, or visitto learn more. Keep watching for full Important Safety Information.is a nasal spray used for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, in adults and children aged 4 years and older who weigh 33 lbs or greater.contains epinephrine, a medicine used to treat allergic emergencies (anaphylaxis). Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, can happen in minutes, and can be caused by stinging and biting insects, allergy injections, foods, medicines, exercise, or other unknown causes.Always carry twonasal sprays with you because you may not know when anaphylaxis may happen and because you may need a second dose ofif symptoms continue or come back. Eachcontains a single dose of epinephrine.is for use in the nose only.Useright away, as soon as you notice symptoms of an allergic reaction. If symptoms continue or get worse after the first dose of, a second dose is needed. If needed, administer a second dose using a newin the same nostril starting 5 minutes after the first dose. Get emergency medical help for further treatment of the allergic emergency (anaphylaxis), if needed after usingTell your healthcare provider if you have underlying structural or anatomical nasal conditions, about all the medicines you take, and about all your medical conditions, especially if you have heart problems, kidney problems, low potassium in your blood, Parkinson's disease, thyroid problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or plan to breastfeed.Tell your healthcare provider if you take or use other nasal sprays or water pills (diuretics) or if you take medicines to treat depression, abnormal heart beats, Parkinson's disease, heart disease, thyroid disease, medicines used in labor, and medicines to treat allergies.and other medications may affect each other, causing side effects.may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect howworks.Common side effects ofinclude: nasal discomfort, headache, throat irritation, chest and nasal congestion, feeling overly excited, nervous or anxious, nose bleed, nose pain, sneezing, runny nose, dry nose or throat, tingling sensation, including in the nose, feeling tired, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.These are not all of the possible side effects of. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. To report side effects, contact ARS Pharmaceuticals Operations, Inc. ator the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.©2025 ARS Pharmaceuticals Operations, Inc. All rights reserved. “ARS Pharma,” the ARS Pharma logo design,and thelogo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARS Pharmaceuticals Operations, Inc. NEF-US-0630 I 05/2025