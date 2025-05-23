Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer & Chloe Fineman Headline an Exciting Week of Shows!

Copyrighted/Quintin Perez and Ron Erick Odchique/Justin Bettman

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible lineup of shows from May 26 to May 30 — and we’ve got a reunion nearly two decades in the making!

Don’t miss Jennifer Hudson and Eddie Murphy sharing the stage for the first time since “Dreamgirls,” joined by the fabulous Keke Palmer to chat about their upcoming movie, “The Pickup.”

That’s not all — we’ve got a lineup that brings the laughs, the feels, and the beat drops.

Catch Chloe Fineman, Jessica Williams, and Pentatonix’s Kevin Olusola (yes, he’s cello beatboxing!) in a week full of unforgettable moments.

Monday, May 26

Jennifer welcomes back actor Shemar Moore to chat about his show “S.W.A.T.”

Actress Ryan Destiny stops by to talk about her film “The Fire Inside.”

Tuesday, May 27

“Shrinking” star Jessica Williams and Jennifer discuss the dramedy series.

Pentatonix member and vocalist Kevin Olusola stops by to chat about his upcoming solo album, “Dawn of a Misfit,” and performs with a cello!

Next, Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old JoJo Resta, aka “JoJo Moto,” from Thornton, Colorado. He is best known for being energetic and for his impressive motocross skills, which have gone viral on Instagram.

Wednesday, May 28

“Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman stops by to talk about the hit show and to discuss her new film, “Summer of 69.”

Plus, Jennifer chats with Jordan Lloyd and his daughter, Noah, from Suffolk, Virginia. A video of Jordan talking to his daughter about her vitiligo and embracing her skin recently went viral.

Thursday, May 29

Jennifer welcomes “The Pickup” stars Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer and director Tim Story to chat about the film.

Friday, May 30

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is here to chat about her film “House of Spoils.”

Jennifer then welcomes Suborno Bari from the Bronx, New York, who made headlines as the youngest student in NYU’s 200-year history. On a full-ride scholarship, Suborno is double majoring in math and physics, set to graduate in 2026, with plans to earn his Ph.D. by 2029. His ultimate goal is to become a professor by age 16 or 17. Outside of academics, Suborno enjoys gardening, badminton, and chess.

Jennifer also chats with Johnny Rodriguez from Orange County, California, a former pro lacrosse player and head coach at Mater Dei High School. After leading his team to national recognition, Johnny stepped down following an ALS diagnosis last October, just as his wife was expecting their second child. Despite the diagnosis, he remains positive and advocates for ALS awareness, partnering with Augie’s Quest to launch “Athletes vs. ALS.” Johnny, who experiences fatigue and muscle weakness, inspires other patients to “win the day.”

