Jessica Williams, Kevin Olusola
Episodes May 27, 2025
Maarten de Boer/XAVIER SOTOMAYOR
“Shrinking” star Jessica Williams and Jennifer discuss the dramedy series.
Pentatonix member and vocalist Kevin Olusola stops by to chat about his upcoming solo album, “Dawn of a Misfit,” and performs with a cello!
Next, Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old JoJo Resta, aka “JoJo Moto,” from Thornton, Colorado. He is best known for being energetic and for his impressive motocross skills, which have gone viral on Instagram.