Jessica Williams, Kevin Olusola

Episodes May 27, 2025

“Shrinking” star Jessica Williams and Jennifer discuss the dramedy series.  

Pentatonix member and vocalist Kevin Olusola stops by to chat about his upcoming solo album, “Dawn of a Misfit,” and performs with a cello! 

Next, Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old JoJo Resta, aka “JoJo Moto,” from Thornton, Colorado. He is best known for being energetic and for his impressive motocross skills, which have gone viral on Instagram.