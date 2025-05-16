Bobby Brown, Tabitha Brown & Questlove Join Jennifer! Plus Elmo & Oscar Stop By!

Ribbon Entertainment/Marcus Owens/Christian Germoso

It’s a fun and feel-good week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and we’ve got something for everyone from May 19 to May 23!

Tune in this week as Jennifer Hudson receives visits from music icon Bobby Brown, lifestyle queen Tabitha Brown, and the legendary Questlove, who’s celebrating 50 years of “SNL” music. Then, Elisabeth Moss stops by to discuss the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Plus, Elmo and Oscar the Grouch bring the laughs, and you won’t want to miss a standout performance from the cast of “Smash”!

Check your local listings

Monday, May 19

Singer-songwriter and rapper Bobby Brown and Jennifer talk about his Bobby Brown Coffee brand.

Plus, tune in for a military homecoming surprise!

Tuesday, May 20

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss and Jennifer discuss the final season of the show.

“Sesame Street’s” very own Elmo and Oscar the Grouch also make an appearance!

Wednesday, May 21

Actress Tabitha Brown visits Jennifer to talk about the third season of her show “Tab Time.”

All the way from Surrey, U.K., 11-year-old Jake Collisson stops by to chat with Jennifer about his viral moment at a music festival playing guitar with the band RPJ.

Thursday, May 22

Drummer and producer Questlove and Jennifer discuss his new special “Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music.”

Tune in for a performance of “Let’s Be Bad” with the cast of “Smash.”

Jennifer also welcomes Nexstar’s Remarkable Women of 2025 finalists from across the country.

Friday, May 23

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone teaches Jennifer recipes using his line of cookware.

Next, singer-songwriter and hitmaker Julia Michaels and Jennifer chat about her new EP, “Second Self.”