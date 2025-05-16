Curtis Stone, Julia Michaels
Episodes May 23, 2025
Ray Kachatorian/David O'Donohue
Celebrity chef Curtis Stone teaches Jennifer recipes using his line of cookware.
Next, singer-songwriter and hitmaker Julia Michaels and Jennifer chat about her new EP, “Second Self.”
Then, 8-year-old mariachi singer Alessandra Gutierrez from Bakersfield, California, stops by. She has captured the heart of Internet users on TikTok with millions of views and over 6 million likes. Tune in for her special mariachi vocal performance!