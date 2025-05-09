A Surprise Staff Performance, an Ice Cream Truck, and More Exciting Moments from the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ 500th Episode!

Celebrating 500 episodes only happens once, so you can never have too many surprises in one day!

The “JHud Show” staff pulled out all the stops to put together an epic 500th episode celebration. They surprised Jennifer Hudson with not one, not two, but FOUR surprises on the big day.

Check out all the amazing moments below!

The Staff Surprises Jennifer Hudson with a Performance

For the first surprise, the staff shocked Jennifer Hudson with an incredible performance!

Dancing to “Boots on the Ground” by 803Fresh, the “JHud Show” staffers got Jennifer Hudson moving to the beat with their choreographed routine.

On top of the performance, the audience also got a warm surprise! Everyone went home with a cozy throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

“It’s such an honor to have our work celebrated,” Jennifer told the audience. “We look forward to bringing you joy for many more episodes to come. Let’s get to 1,000 episodes! 1,500 episodes! I think we can do it!”

Enter this giveaway for a chance to win your own Barefoot Dreams throw blanket.

Heartfelt Messages from the Staff

Surprise number two brought Jennifer Hudson to tears!

The “JHud Show” staff shared heartfelt messages congratulating Jennifer on her milestone of 500 episodes and for creating a joyful, happy space for everyone. Check out Jennifer’s reaction and the full surprise segment here!

Maren Morris Gifts Jennifer Hudson a Blinged-Out Guita

Maren Morris heard that Jennifer Hudson likes to collect instruments and surprised her with a custom guitar for her 500th episode. She also chatted with JHud about her Taylor Swift collab, touring with her 5-year-old son, and so much more!

“This is awesome! You know I don’t know how to play it, right?” JHud told Maren.

“It’s okay — you know we have our long nails!” Maren said while showing off her nails to JHud.

This Incredible Teacher’s $10K Surprise!

Sponsored by Paper Mate | Jennifer Hudson honored first-grade teacher Emily Gilreath, whose viral act of kindness touched hearts nationwide.

When her student Brooklyn couldn’t attend the school’s “Sneaker Ball,” Emily stepped in. From covering the costs to doing Brooklyn’s hair, Emily created a lasting memory.

The selfless gesture is a reflection of Emily’s everyday commitment to her students, many of whom remind her of her own childhood. To show their appreciation, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Paper Mate surprised Emily with $10,000 and a special Paper Mate gift bundle during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Sweet Surprise That Capped the Celebration

The final surprise wrapped the 500th episode in a sweet way! Jennifer Hudson, the show’s staff, and the incredible audience members enjoyed an ice cream truck… but that’s not all!

“You can’t have ice cream without cake!” Executive Producer Andy Lassner told JHud. The staff then brought out a gorgeous “500”-shaped cake.