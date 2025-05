Then, Jennifer welcomes 4-year-old LaR’iyah Jesireé, aka Ms. Shirley, from Starkville, Mississippi. Ms. Shirley has loved to dance ever since she was a baby, and at age 3, she began teaching herself the viral dances on TikTok. In February, Ms. Shirley’s “Boots on the Ground” dance video went viral and has received over 16 million views.