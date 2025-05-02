Sheryl Underwood

Also stopping by are Holly Allgood and Jamie Lynn Dorr from Tupelo, Mississippi. Jamie’s adopted son, Bowen, is on the autism spectrum and was born with a rare metabolic disorder that requires constant care to prevent serious neurological damage. In 2023, Bowen joined a preschool for kids with special needs, where his teacher Holly quickly became a source of strength and friendship for Jamie. When Bowen’s condition worsened and he needed a liver transplant in early 2024, Holly made a life-changing decision — she offered to be his donor.