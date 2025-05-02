How ‘The Seated Nurse’ Beat the Odds in Health Care

Sponsored by FIGS | In honor of Nurses Week, Jennifer Hudson sits down with Andrea Dalzell - known as “The Seated Nurse” - who never let anything stand between her and her calling. After facing 76 job rejections, Andrea made history as New York State’s first wheelchair-using RN. Today, she leads oncology nursing at New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, proving that greatness is built on passion and heart. With support from FIGS, Jennifer surprised Andrea with three years’ worth of scrubs and a donation to DNPs of Color, the organization of her choice. #FIGSPartner