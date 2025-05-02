Lil Nas X & Taraji P. Henson Are Here, Plus: Maren Morris Helps Us Celebrate 500 Episodes!

Elias Talbot/Kirk Barnett/TPH Works

It’s a HUGE milestone week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and we’re pulling out all the stops from May 5 to May 9!

Tune in as Jennifer Hudson celebrates the show’s 500th episode with Grammy winner Maren Morris, who gives us the scoop on her new album “D R E A M S I C L E”! Then, global superstar Lil Nas X hits the stage to talk about his upcoming album “DREAMBOY” and “Shark Tank’s” Lori Greiner shows up with some tasty surprises. To top it all off, Taraji P. Henson joins us for a heartfelt Mother’s Day celebration you won’t want to miss!

Monday, May 5

Comedian and actress Sheryl Underwood talks with Jennifer about her Mix & Mingle Tour.

Also stopping by are Holly Allgood and Jamie Lynn Dorr from Tupelo, Mississippi. Jamie’s adopted son, Bowen, is on the autism spectrum and was born with a rare metabolic disorder that requires constant care to prevent serious neurological damage. In 2023, Bowen joined a preschool for kids with special needs, where his teacher Holly quickly became a source of strength and friendship for Jamie. When Bowen’s condition worsened and he needed a liver transplant in early 2024, Holly made a life-changing decision — she offered to be his donor.

Tuesday, May 6

“Government Cheese” star and executive producer David Oyelowo makes an appearance.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the Sterner sisters, Kara and twins Alisha and Liz, from Macomb, Michigan, who became nurses in honor of their late mother, Kim, who passed away from appendix cancer when they were children. While their mom was undergoing chemotherapy, the sisters (then 10 and 11) took on the responsibility of helping her with everyday tasks and making her comfortable. They credit seeing the nurses care for their mom with sparking their desire to pursue careers in nursing.

Wednesday, May 7

Celebrate “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” 500th episode!

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris stops by to talk about her new album “D R E A M S I C L E.”

Plus, first-grade teacher Emily Gilreath from Pleasant Grove Elementary in Birmingham, Alabama, joins the show with her 7-year-old student Brooklyn Coleman. When Brooklyn couldn’t attend the school’s “Sneaker Ball” because her mom had to work, Emily stepped in, covering the costs and taking her herself. A video of their special night went viral!

Thursday, May 8

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X and Jennifer discuss music from his new album “DREAMBOY.”

“Shark Tank” star and entrepreneur Lori Greiner stops by to share delicious treats from her brands The Pizza Cupcake and Y’all Sweet Tea.

Friday, May 9

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” celebrates Mother’s Day!

Jennifer sits down with award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson to discuss her film “Straw” and her Italian wine brand, Seven Daughters Moscato.

