David Oyelowo

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the Sterner sisters, Kara and twins Alisha and Liz, from Macomb, Michigan, who became nurses in honor of their late mother, Kim, who passed away from appendix cancer when they were children. While their mom was undergoing chemotherapy, the sisters (then 10 and 11) took on the responsibility of helping her with everyday tasks and making her comfortable. They credit seeing the nurses care for their mom with sparking their desire to pursue careers in nursing.