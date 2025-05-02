Skip to main content

500th Episode with Maren Morris

Episodes May 07, 2025

Celebrate “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” 500th episode! 

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris stops by to talk about her new album “D R E A M S I C L E.” 

Plus, first-grade teacher Emily Gilreath from Pleasant Grove Elementary in Birmingham, Alabama, joins the show with her 7-year-old student Brooklyn Coleman. When Brooklyn couldn’t attend the school’s “Sneaker Ball” because her mom had to work, Emily stepped in, covering the costs and taking her herself. A video of their special night went viral!