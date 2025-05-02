500th Episode with Maren Morris
Episodes May 07, 2025
KirkBarnett
Celebrate “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” 500th episode!
Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris stops by to talk about her new album “D R E A M S I C L E.”
Plus, first-grade teacher Emily Gilreath from Pleasant Grove Elementary in Birmingham, Alabama, joins the show with her 7-year-old student Brooklyn Coleman. When Brooklyn couldn’t attend the school’s “Sneaker Ball” because her mom had to work, Emily stepped in, covering the costs and taking her herself. A video of their special night went viral!