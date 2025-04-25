Tisha Campbell & Finesse Mitchell

Jennifer welcomes Rachel Nieves , owner of Buddies Coffee in Brooklyn, New York, who went viral after sharing that her shop might close due to rising rent and a big café moving in next door. Since then, thousands of people, including celebrities Joe Jonas and Liza Koshy, have shown support in person and online.

Plus, 9-year-old Janiya Smith and her mom Shirley from Sanford, Florida, drop by. Janiya and her mom wrote into the show because they are huge fans and wanted to tell Jennifer about Janiya’s rapping skills and the book she wrote called “Yes, I’m a Girl with Locs.” Also known as Yung MKE, Janiya recently won Apollo night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has gained a lot of attention online for her freestyles. Tune in to watch Janiya freestyle rap!