The Temptations, Leon Thomas
Episodes May 01, 2025
Legendary vocal group The Temptations stop by to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their number one song “My Girl.” Plus, tune in for a special performance by the group!
Singer-songwriter Leon Thomas drops by for his first talk show interview and discusses his upcoming album “MUTT Deluxe: HEEL.”
Plus, Jennifer welcomes Natalie Mott from Houston, Texas. Natalie is the founder of Lullabies and Chaos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential resources and emotional support to expectant mothers. The organization was born out of Natalie’s own experience of becoming a mom at age 18 and working three jobs as a single parent to make ends meet. Her organization helps moms and organized a “Bundle of Joy Bash” for them — a surprise baby shower where they receive brand-new essential items like clothes, baby gear, nursery furniture, and more.