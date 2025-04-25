The Temptations, Leon Thomas

Legendary vocal group The Temptations stop by to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their number one song “My Girl.” Plus, tune in for a special performance by the group!

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Natalie Mott from Houston, Texas. Natalie is the founder of Lullabies and Chaos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential resources and emotional support to expectant mothers. The organization was born out of Natalie’s own experience of becoming a mom at age 18 and working three jobs as a single parent to make ends meet. Her organization helps moms and organized a “Bundle of Joy Bash” for them — a surprise baby shower where they receive brand-new essential items like clothes, baby gear, nursery furniture, and more.