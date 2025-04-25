And Andrea Dalzell, widely known as “The Seated Nurse,” from Brooklyn, New York, visits. Andrea was diagnosed with transverse myelitis at age 5, causing her to be fully wheelchair-dependent by the time she was 12. She is the first wheelchair-using registered nurse in New York state and now serves as the head of oncology nurse at the New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Brooklyn. Beyond tending to patients, Andrea has used her platform to champion disability rights, inspiring countless individuals through her advocacy work, and earning accolades such as New Mobility’s Person of the Year in 2021.