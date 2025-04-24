Tamar & Ms. Evelyn Braxton's 'Yum Yum' Cake Recipe

Tamar and Evelyn Braxton stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share their signature dish, “Yum Yum Cake” — and got Jennifer Hudson whipping up her own version of their sweet family favorite!

The mother-daughter duo brought plenty of love (and a little friendly competition) to the kitchen, but Tamar was quick to settle the score: “We used to have cookoffs, but there’s no need anymore — you already know who the chef is!”

“This is the cake my mother would make on special occasions,” Tamar told Jennifer. Tamar and Ms. Evelyn are creating all their favorite dishes on their new show “Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E.” Tamar revealed, “I’m so excited to be in the kitchen cooking with my mother — it’s been 10 years in the making!”

Catch “Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E” on CLEO TV!

To make your own Yum Yum Cake at home, following the recipe below.

[EMBED CLIP]

“Yum Yum” Cake Recipe

Ingredients for Cake:

1 box of yellow cake mix

Ingredients for Filling:

1 can of pie-filling peaches

1 can of pie-filling apple

1 can of pie-filling cherries

1 can of pie-filling pineapple

4 medium ripe bananas

1 small container of blueberries

1 small container of strawberries

Ingredient for Pudding:

1 large pack of vanilla pudding

Directions for Cake:

Get one box of yellow cake mix, follow the instructions on the cake box.

Directions for Pudding:

Use one large pack of vanilla pudding, follow the directions on the box.

Assembling:

Once your cake is cooled, cut the cake in half and place the bottom half of the cake in your trifle bowl. Pour a layer of pudding over the cake. Start placing the fruit in your trifle bowl. Place the peaches around the cake until it is completely covered, followed by your apple pie filling, pineapple pie filling, cherries pie filling and add bananas to each layer. Don’t forget that you’re layering this cake so be mindful to save enough for the other layers.

Garnish:

Once cake is built layer by layer you can add the final touch. Cut your strawberries in half, cover the top with fresh whipped cream, place strawberries and blueberries around the edges and center. Be creative and decorate it anyway you want.

Yield: 4-6 servings