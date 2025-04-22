‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Takes Home Our First Webby Award!

You Voted and We Won!

We did it! “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has officially won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Social Video — Short Form (TV & Film) for our viral Spirit Tunnels !

The Webby Awards honor the best in digital content, recognizing innovation and excellence across the Internet. This marks our very first Webby win — and it’s all thanks to YOU! The People’s Voice Award is entirely fan-voted, and your support helped us bring this one home.

From our incredible team behind the scenes to every guest who danced their way through the Spirit Tunnel, this moment is a celebration of joy, energy, and what happens when people show up and cheer each other on!

Over the past season, the Spirit Tunnel has become a viral highlight — from Kevin Hart and Michelle Obama to SZA and Dove Cameron , the tunnel has become a signature of the show’s community and contagious good vibes.

This award honors the creativity, spirit, and heart behind our social content. We’re so proud of our team and grateful to everyone who voted and shared the love!

Thank you again — and we’re just getting started!