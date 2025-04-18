Tamar Braxton, Jeannie Mai & Penn Badgley Join Us on This Week of Exciting Shows!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has more excitement in store from April 21 to April 25!

Tune in to see Jennifer Hudson sit down with Penn Badgley to talk about the final season of “You” and hear from Tamar Braxton and Ms. Evelyn Braxton about their new series “Cooking Sessions with Tamar and Ms. E.” Plus, Jeannie Mai, comedian Bert Kreischer, and the cast of “The Wedding Banquet” — including Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone — are here!

Monday, April 21

The cast of “The Wedding Banquet,” including Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Han Gi-Chan, and Kelly Marie Tran, stops by to discuss the new film with Jennifer.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes back 4-year-old flag expert Vincent Palmer and his mother Jane Palmer from Dayton, Ohio. Tune in to watch Vincent demonstrate his flag knowledge and more!

Tuesday, April 22

“The White Lotus” star Tayme Thapthimthong joins Jennifer to talk about the show’s third season.

Next, Kira Abboud from Coral Springs, Florida, stops by with a Beauty Alert. Kira is a fashion and lifestyle content creator who goes by “Kira’s Fashion Finds” on social media. Tune in for her advice on how to transition your wardrobe from spring to summer.

Wednesday, April 23

Actor Penn Badgley drops by to chat about the highly anticipated final season of “You.”

Plus, the star of Broadway’s “Smash,” Robyn Hurder, talks about the new production.

Thursday, April 24

Singer Tamar Braxton and Ms. Evelyn Braxton are in the studio to discuss their show “Cooking Sessions with Tamar and Ms. E.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Gil Jay — aka “Mr. Dimples”— from Bakersfield, California. The owner of Dimples Food and Ice Creams truck went viral on TikTok for his cooking videos, earning over a million likes.

Friday, April 25

Emmy Award-winning TV host Jeannie Mai and Jennifer chat about her series “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation.”

Comedian Bert Kreischer stops by to talk about his Netflix stand-up special “Lucky.”

Jennifer then welcomes Marley McNealy from San Francisco, California. At just 15 years old, Marley is a 19-time national boxing champion and a four-time Junior Olympic gold medalist. She’s currently ranked number one in the country for her weight class and age group. She’s also a member of the junior USA Boxing National Team.