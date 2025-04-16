We’re Nominated and You Can Help Us Win!

We’re so excited to share that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for its first-ever Shorty Award in the Vertical Video category for our viral Spirit Tunnels!

The Shorty Awards honor the best in digital social media content, recognizing the best work by brands and individuals across digital and social platforms. This nomination is a testament to the powerful impact of “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” social content and the energy of the viral Spirit Tunnel, which has taken the Internet by storm!

From Kevin Hart and Michelle Obama to Jeannie and SZA , some of our biggest guests have brought major energy to the tunnel, cheered on by Jennifer’s incredible staff and crew.

Now You Can Help Us Bring Home The Win!

The winner of the Vertical Video category is decided by the fans. Cast your vote, share it with your friends, and help us celebrate this unforgettable moment in our show’s journey! Vote here!

Voting is open until Wednesday, April 30.