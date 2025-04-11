Viola Davis and the Cast of ‘G20,’ Luke Bryan, Jay Ellis & ENHYPEN Are Here!

Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues Season 3 with another incredible lineup of shows from April 14 to April 18!

Tune in to see Jennifer Hudson talk with Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and others from the cast of “G20.” Plus, Jay Ellis, Luke Byran, and ENHYPHEN join us! It’s also HGTV Week, and we’re catching up with some of our favorite stars from the network!

Monday, April 14

Cibelle Levi/HGTV

Actor Jay Ellis and Jennifer chat about his new film “Freaky Tales.”

Kamohai Kalama and Tristyn Kalama kick off HGTV Week by showing Jennifer some of their skills and discussing their show “Renovation Aloha.”

Tuesday, April 15

HGTV Week continues with the Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, discussing their new show “Chasing the West.”

Plus, Ladies of Hip-Hop founder Michele Byrd-McPhee from Jersey City, New Jersey, stops by. Ladies of Hip-Hop is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and girls within hip-hop culture.

Wednesday, April 16

Copyrighted/HGTV

Jennifer welcomes the cast of “G20,” including Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Antony Starr, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Christopher Farrar, and Sabrina Impacciatore, to talk about the new film.

HGTV’s Ty Pennington and Jennifer chat about his show “Rock the Block.”

Plus, tune in for a performance from K-pop group ENHYPEN!

Thursday, April 17

Pamela Littky & FOX/HGTV

Actor and comedian Denis Leary stops by to discuss his sitcom “Going Dutch.”

HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson give a demo and talk about their show “Married to Real Estate.”

Jennifer also welcomes the Sample family — Steven Sample, Sheila Sample, Keirrah Randle, and Jake Randle-Sample — from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A video of Jake surprising Steve on his birthday with the news that he was adopting Steve’s last name recently went viral. Jake said he wanted to honor Steve and carry on his legacy by changing his last name to Sample. Though Steve is not their biological father, they say the video shows that family is defined by love.

Friday, April 18

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” hosts a spring celebration!

Country music superstar Luke Bryan stops by to chat about “American Idol.”

Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll joins Jennifer to talk about his new single “Heart of Stone.”

7-year-old food critic Reese Jackson from New Orleans, Louisiana, is back to sample the season’s favorite dishes!

Plus, Jennifer’s longtime friend and piano player Charles Jones joins in on the fun!

The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area .